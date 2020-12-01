More 2021 Ducati Monster teaser images released, unveiling date revealed

Last week, the 2021 Ducati Monster was teased for the first time. Now, the Italian company has released more teaser images of the upcoming motorcycle. Along with that, Ducati has also announced the 2021 Monster unveiling date.

The new 2021 Ducati Monster teaser images reveal the silhouette of the naked motorcycle. What we can infer from the pictures is that the new Monster will have a low-slung headlamp for an aggressive front look. The fuel tank and extensions will impart a sportier visual appeal. Also, the motorcycle will be quite compact and feature a rear seat cowl which could be offered as an accessory. Apart from that, the tail lamp of the 2021 Ducati Monster will have signature lighting. Thanks to the first teaser image, we already know that the new Ducati Monster will have a dark matte grey colour scheme with bold decals on the fuel tank.

While there are no official specs of the new Monster disclosed, based on the earlier report, the 2021 Ducati Monster is expected to be powered by a liquid-cooled engine that will certainly comply with the latest and more stringent Euro 5 emission regulations. It would also have a newly designed twin-barrel exhaust system. Also, there would be a new cast aluminium frame that will replace the steel Trellis frame of the current models.

Ducati is going to unveil the new Monster on 2 December. Considering the current Covid-19 situation, the event is likely to be conducted digitally. We are expecting to learn more about the 2021 Monster then.

In other news, Ducati has recently revealed the 2021 Supersport 950 and Supersport 950 S. Both the new models have received Panigale V4-inspired cosmetic updates with some added tech. Ducati is likely to introduce them in India very sometime in 2021.

