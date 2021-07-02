New & Attractive BMW G 310 R Colours Announced

BMW Motorrad is updating most of its products by giving them multiple new colour options. The latest paint schemes are expected to bring some freshness to the motorcycles and lure in more buyers. The BMW G 310 R, which is the entry-level model in the German two-wheeler giant’s Roadster range, also gets a couple of new colours.

The BMW G 310 R is currently available in 3 colour options - Cosmic Black, Polar White and Style Sport. For the updated model, the company will tweak the Cosmic Black livery by making it even more black. The new paint scheme will feature a blacked-out headlight mask and upper side panels giving the naked roadster a more bold and mature look.

BMW Motorrad will also replace the existing Polar White colour of the G 310 R with an updated version. The new livery will come with a very attractive and youthful colour combination. It will feature red alloy wheels that match the colour of the trellis frame. The blue and red graphics on the side panels, headlight mask, fuel tank and rear cowl enhance the overall visual appeal of the motorcycle. This new colour will be named the Style Passion Kyanite Blue Metallic.

At the moment, it is unclear when BMW Motorrad will launch these updated colours in India. Considering that the G 310 R is the company’s one of the best selling models in the country, we expect the new paint schemes to be introduced very soon.

The BMW G 310 R is currently available in India at INR 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). In its BS6 update, the motorcycle received several interesting features such as a full-LED headlamp and adjustable front brake and clutch levers. BMW Motorrad also added a ride-by-wire system for precise and crispier throttle response.

Powering the BMW G 310 R is a 313cc single-cylinder engine that produces 34 hp at 9500 rpm and 28 Nm at 7500 rpm. These figures are sufficient enough to accelerate the motorcycle from 0-50 km/h in just 2.5 seconds and provide a top speed of 143 km/h. Paired with the motor is a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by a slipper clutch.