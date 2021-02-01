After launching its first BS6 motorcycle, the Imperiale 400, in India back in July 2020, Benelli has recently introduced its second BS6 bike in the country - the TRK 502. This is the brand’s adventure tourer that has become more eco-friendly and also received a few new features in its latest update. So, what all is there about the BS6 Benelli TRK 502 that we like? Read on to find out.

BS6 Benelli TRK 502 - Top 5 Features We Like

Attractive Price

Benelli has simply nailed it with the pricing of the BS6 TRK 502. The new bike starts at INR 4,79,900* (for the Metallic Dark Grey colour) which makes it nearly INR 30,000 less expensive than the BS4 model! However, it is to be noted that this is the introductory pricing and Benelli might alter it in the near future.

New Backlit Switchgear & Knuckle Guards

The new TRK 502 comes with backlit switchgear. It is a minor touch but certainly adds a premium factor. So, kudos to Benelli for this. Also, the company has added new knuckle guards that are said to be sturdier than the old ones. They also enhance the bike’s overall visual appeal.

Revised Engine

Benelli has revised the old 500cc twin-cylinder engine to make it comply with the BS6 emission regulations. Other than that, no other changes have been made to the internals. So, the output figures remain at 47.5PS at 8500rpm and 46Nm at 6000rpm. These are some healthy numbers and should be more than sufficient to take you to places.

Newly Designed Seat

Although the seating arrangement is the same (split seats), however, Benelli says that it as redesigned the saddle. The seats are now double-threaded that should improve both the rider and pillion comfort. This should allow people to cover longer distances without taking a break.

New Rearview Mirrors & Handlebar

Another feature that would help in touring is the new rearview mirrors. They are now longer and broader than before and should offer better visibility of what’s behind. Benelli has also added a new handlebar which is finished in black and bears the brand logo and pitch level indicator for easy adjustments.

These were the five things which we like about the new BS6 Benelli TRK 502. Do you have any other feature that you would like to add in this list? Drop a comment below and let us know.

