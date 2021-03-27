2021 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 w/ New Colours Launched in Malaysia

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is sold under the moniker Modenas Pulsar RS200 in Malaysia. For MY2021, the fully-faired motorcycle has received new colour options that are expected to rope in more young buyers in the Southeast Asian country.

It was in 2017 when the Pulsar RS200 entered the Malaysian market. Over the years, it has been able to create its own fan following. For 2021, the motorcycle will be available in 3 new colour options - Pearl Metallic White, Pewter Grey, and Burnt Red. The first two have a glossy finish whereas the last one is matte in nature. All three of them have been priced at RM 9,990 that converts to INR 1.74 lakh. For reference, the Pulsar RS200 here in India retails at INR 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Pulsar RS200 - Interesting Drag & Rolling Race

The highlight of the new colours of the 2021 Pulsar RS200 is the white treatment that the company has given to the frame and alloy wheels of the motorcycle. To add to the premium-ness, the front and rear fenders feature faux carbon-fibre stickers. The “Pulsar” logo has been stamped onto the seat cover and should appeal to both new and experienced riders.

Apart from the colour schemes, no other changes have been made to the 2021 Pulsar RS200. The motorcycle continues to draw power from a 199.5cc single-cylinder engine. It’s a liquid-cooled motor that features triple spark plugs, 4 valves, and electronic fuel injection. It has been tuned to produce 24.5PS of max power at 9750rpm and 18.6Nm of peak torque at 8000rpm.

The suspension setup on the Pulsar RS200 includes a pair of telescopic forks at the front and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear. The braking duties are handled by a 300mm and 230mm rotor at the front and back respectively. For enhanced braking and safety, the motorcycle also comes equipped with a single-channel ABS.

For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.