2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 New Colours Detailed in Walkaround Video

The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 was launched in the Indian market last month. The 180cc motorcycle was available only in the black-red colour option. Now, Bajaj Auto has added four new paint schemes in the TVS Apache RTR 180-rival’s colour palette. While the company is yet to make an official announcement about the same, the 2021 Pulsar 180 new colours have been spotted, at what seems to be a dealership yard, and detailed in a walkaround video.

The video has been uploaded by YouTuber Biker Prakash Choudhary. We can see in the footage that the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 new colours include four options - black, white, red, and white. All of them have a matte finish and certainly refresh things a bit. The common features among them consist of a blacked-out engine, exhaust, and alloy wheels, 3D logo and a tank pad on the fuel tank, faux carbon-fibre finish on side panels and front fender.

Also Read: 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 Exhaust Note - Yay or Nay?

The new red and blue colours of the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar have black and white graphics on the fuel tank, belly pan, and rear cowl. On the other hand, the new white and black paint schemes have black and red graphics on the same parts. Out of the four new shades, we think that it’s the black option that looks the sportiest, however, the white one will attract more attention. Which one would you buy? Let us know in the comments below.

Apart from the new colours, no other changes have been implemented in the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180. The motorcycle continues to draw power from the same 178.6cc single-cylinder engine which pumps out 17.02PS of max power at 8500rpm and 14.52Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. It’s mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Other features and cycle parts remain unchanged as well. The suspension setup includes telescopic forks up-front and twin rear shock absorbers. The braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends aided by a single-channel ABS.

As for the pricing of the new colours, Bajaj Auto is yet to announce the same. For reference, the 2021 Pulsar 180 in its old black and red paint scheme retails at INR 1,07,904 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Expect the new liveries to cost a bit more than that.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.