2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 Exhaust Note - Yay or Nay?

Bajaj Pulsar 180, one of the most popular models in its segment, was put to rest a few years ago. It was replaced by the semi-faired Pulsar 180F. However, Bajaj Auto recently reincarnated the naked Pulsar 180 and launched the bike in the Indian market. While the 2021 model of the 180cc motorcycle looks very familiar to the previous iteration, it draws power from a BS6 compliant engine for reduced emissions. Here’s how it sounds.

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 Exhaust Note

We can hear in the video embedded above that the new Pulsar 180 exhaust note has a good grunt at idle and low revs. Also, as the RPMs increase, the exhaust note gets louder. We also feel that there’s an increase in the bass, too. The motorcycle sounds pretty good when being ridden enthusiastically; very much how a 180cc single-cylinder bike should. However, we think that the TVS Apache RTR 180, the new Pulsar 180’s direct rival, has a better exhaust note. What do you guys have to say?

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 Features

As we mentioned earlier, the design and styling of the new Pulsar 180 isn’t something that we haven’t already seen before. The motorcycle comes with features such as split seats, wolf-eyed headlamps, split pillion grab rails, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Bajaj Auto has also used attractive graphics on the fuel tank extensions, front fender, and belly pan to enhance the bike’s overall visual appeal. Some of the other key features include:

Signature dual LED taillights

120-section wide rear tyre

Alloy wheels

Conventional telescopic front forks

Twin rear shock absorbers

Clip-on handlebars

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 Specs

The 178.6cc single-cylinder engine of the new Pulsar 180 produces 17.02PS of max power at 8500rpm and 14.52Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. For the transmission, there's a 5-speed gearbox. The air-cooled engine comes with 2 valves, SOHC, and DTS-i technology.

