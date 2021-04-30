2021 Aprilia RS 125 (KTM RC 125 Rival) Unveiled, India Bound?

While we’ve been waiting for the all-new, middleweight Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 to reach the Indian shores, the Italian motorcycle company has globally unveiled the 2021 Aprilia RS 125. The updated model of the KTM RC 125 rival is likely to go on sale in the international markets soon.

We can see in the pictures that the 2021 Aprilia RS 125 is inspired by the new RS 660. It has similar styling and design that make the motorcycle look stand out from the crowd. Features such as the aggressive-looking LED headlamp setup, fairing-mounted rearview mirrors, high-rise tail section, and split seats bring out the best of this entry-level sportbike. We also like the design of the alloy wheels, sculpted fuel tank, and clip-on handlebars.

As for the hardware, the 2021 Aprilia RS 125 uses a pair of USD forks at the front and a rear monoshock that take care of the suspension duties. The stopping power comes from disc brakes at both ends aided by ABS. The motorcycle also features a fully digital instrument cluster that should provide a good amount of information to the rider.

Coming to the engine, the 2021 Aprilia RS 125 is powered by a 124cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor that has been tinkered around so that it complies with the more stringent Euro 5 emission regulations. Even while producing fewer harmful emissions, this engine pumps out 15.2hp of max power at 10,750rpm. In comparison, the 124.7cc engine of the KTM RC 125 churns out 14.5PS of max power.

No matter how much we would like to have the 2021 Aprilia RS 125 here in India, chances of its arrival are next to none, well, at least at the moment. However, we think that, if priced right, motorcycles like the RS 125 could prove to be quite successful in the Indian market. What do you have to say about that? Let us know in the comments below.

