India-Bound Aprilia RS660 Launched in Malaysia at INR 10.82 Lakh

The all-new Aprilia RS 660 has been creating quite some buzz in the international markets. Its head-turning looks and peppy performance are being applauded by many enthusiasts. The latest Italian middleweight sportbike is already on sale in some countries and now, it has made its way into the Malaysian market.

The Aprilia RS660 has been launched in Malaysia. Interested buyers in the Southeast Asian country would need to pay RM 59,900 (INR 10.82 lakh) for the new motorcycle. The 660cc fully-faired bike is available in two colours - Lava Red and Apex Black. Bookings are now open.

Regarding the launch of the Aprilia RS660 in India, Piaggio India has already confirmed that it will introduce the motorcycle in the Indian market in mid-2021. While an exact date hasn’t been announced, speculations say that the RS660 would start reaching the dealerships by July after the necessary homologations are completed. Along with the RS660, the new Aprilia Tuono 660 will also be launched in India during the same period.

Powering the Aprilia RS660 is a parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that has a displacement of 660cc. This motor has been tuned to churn out 100hp of max power at 10,500rpm and 67Nm of peak torque at 8500rpm. It is a forward-facing configuration that enabled Aprilia to keep the overall size of the motor as small as possible and allowed the engineers to exploit the spaces and create a slim, lightweight chassis.

Speaking of weight, the Aprilia RS660 weighs just 169kg (dry) and thus, has an impressive power-to-weight ratio. It should be fun to ride. For electronics, we have the latest generation APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) package that includes traction control, wheelie control, cruise control, engine brake, engine map and more such features.

Some of the other key features of the Aprilia RS660 include:

Fully-colour and fully-digital instrument console

41 mm USD adjustable front forks

Full-LED lighting

Clip-on handlebars

Banana-shaped swingarm

Aggressive front look

LED DRLs

For more Aprilia news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.