2020 Triumph Street Triple RS to be launched in India on 25 March

The all-new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS made its debut in October last year. Triumph has confirmed that it will launch the 2020 Street Triple RS in India on 25 March.

Triumph has made its new middleweight roadster a more desirable machine when compared to the bike’s outgoing version. The British motorcycle manufacturer’s 2020 Street Triple RS gets various styling updates like new LED headlights, LED DRLs, updated visor, carbon-fibre finishing on the exhaust, satin metal heel guards, etc. Triumph has also updated the bodywork. Overall, the new Street Triple RS looks meaner, angrier, and more aggressive than the previous model.

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Specs

Propelling the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS is a familiar 765 cc liquid-cooled engine. This in-line 3-cylinder mill has been tuned to comply with the Euro-V/BS-VI emission norms. It produces 123 PS of maximum power at 11,750 rpm. The peak torque output of 79 Nm kicks in at 9,350 rpm. In the outgoing Street Triple RS, the peak torque output is 77 Nm. The engine of the new motorcycle comes with a new exhaust cam and new machining on the crankshaft, clutch and balancer. The transmission here is a 6-speed unit that is accompanied by a slipper and an assist clutch and Triumph’s Shift Assist bi-directional quickshifter.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple features a new full-colour TFT digital instrument cluster that comes with MyTriumph connectivity system software along with an optional Bluetooth module to access functions such as GoPro action camera interaction, phone and music operation and turn-by-turn navigation as well. Other features of the electronics package include five riding modes, ABS (adjustable) and switchable traction control system.

Since the Street Triple RS is the range-topping variant in the Street Triple line-up, Triumph has ensured this motorcycle receives top-notch equipment. For example, the suspension set up on the 2020 Street Triple RS comprises 41 mm fully-adjustable Showa big piston front forks at the front and fully-adjustable Ohlins STX40 piggyback reservoir at the rear. The braking duties are handled by Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc callipers up front and a Brembo sliding calliper and at the back.

The old, BS4 Triumph Street Triple RS that’s listed on the company’s Indian website retails at INR 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom). It is very likely that the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS will have a higher price tag.

