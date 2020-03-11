2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza (facelift) petrol-manual to get Smart Hybrid system soon

Maruti Suzuki equips the engine of 2020 Vitara Brezza with a Smart Hybrid system only if it is specified with the optional 4-speed automatic transmission currently. Soon, it will do so even in the trims specified with the standard 5-speed manual transmission.

The Smart Hybrid system offered in the facelifted Maruti Vitara Brezza is the new, ‘Progressive’ dual-battery unit that was introduced in the facelifted Maruti Ciaz in 2018. While it is standard in the automatic transmission configurations, it will likely be optional in the manual transmission configurations. According to the leaked document seen above, it will be available in all the four manual transmission trims: Lxi, Vxi, Zxi and Zxi+.

The 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza employs the BS-VI K15B 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine instead of the old model’s BS-IV D13A 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine. The K15B petrol engine produces 77 kW (104.69 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. It returns a fuel economy of 17.03 km/l without the Smart Hybrid system when specified with the 5-speed manual transmission. For reference, the fuel economy rating for the Smart Hybrid system-equipped K15B engine when specified with the 4-speed automatic transmission is 18.76 km/l. The upcoming mechanical configuration should have a fuel economy rating of over 19 km/l.

The prices of the 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza currently start at INR 7.34 lakh* and go up to INR 11.40 lakh*. A Toyota-badged version of this sub-compact SUV is said to be launched in the second quarter (April-June) this year.

*Ex-showroom Delhi