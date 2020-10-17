2020 Maruti Ignis gets subtle cosmetic modifications, looks cool

There are no two ways about the fact that the Maruti Ignis is one quirky-looking car with a ‘love it or hate it’ kind of design. Given how modification-friendly this little hatchback is, several auto enthusiasts have been transforming it, making it look more attention-seeker. One such customization center that goes by the name of ‘Speed Demonz’, has modified the facelifted avatar of the Maruti Ignis, which was only launched earlier this year.

The modified Maruti Ignis in question here is the base Sigma variant finished in Pearl White shade, which is basically stripped off of all the modern creature comforts. However, the folks at ‘Speed Demonz’ have tried to make the car look cool, by playing with a black theme quite tastefully.

On the outside, this modified Maruti Ignis gets its entire roof panel, outside rearview mirrors and front grille finished in an all-black theme, the last one of which usually gets chrome finished bits. In addition, there are few black add-ons like 15-inch alloy wheels and roof-mounted spoiler at the back, the former of which comes wrapped here over meatier looking 205/55 R15 tires.

The headlights are smoked here and get aftermarket LED projector headlamps and crystal daytime running LED with sequential turn indicators. While the Sigma variant doesn’t get fog lamps as standard, this customized Maruti Ignis gets LED fog lamps too.

The interior cabin of this modified Maruti Ignis, which is devoid of a basic infotainment system in the Sigma variant, gets a large rectangular Android infotainment system, complete with JBL-sourced speakers at both front and rear. The customized brown artificial leather seat covers go well with the otherwise all-black cabin. Other additional accessories here include remote controlled ambient lights and 3D floor mats.

With its first-ever facelift introduced earlier this year, Maruti tried to make the Ignis more appealing by infusing some SUV-inspired bits, given the high popularity levels SUVs are enjoying these days. The Maruti Ignis is now offered with a 1.2-liter four-cylinder petrol engine (83 PS/114 Nm), and is available with both 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearbox options.

[Source: YouTube]