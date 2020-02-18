2020 Maruti Ignis (facelift) launched, priced from INR 4.89 lakh

The 2020 Maruti Ignis is now on sale in India. The prices of the facelifted Maruti Ignis start at INR 4.89 lakh* and go up to INR 7.20 lakh*.

The 2020 Maruti Ignis features a new SUV-inspired design with a more imposing front fascia and a wider rear appearance. The facelifted car has new bumpers with faux skid plates, new radiator grille with U-shaped motif and a rear spoiler. It is available in two new single-tone colour options - Lucent Orange and Turquoise Blue - and three new dual-tone colour options - Nexa Blue with Black, Lucent Orange with black roof and Nexa blue with silver roof.

The interior of the 2020 Maruti Ignis is also slightly new. It comes with a new fabric seat upholstery and the new, 7-inch SmartPlay studio touchscreen infotainment system.

The 2020 Maruti Ignis measures 3,700 mm in length, 1,690 mm in width and 1,595 mm in height. It has a 2,435 mm wheelbase, and it offers a boot space of 260 litres. Under the hood, there’s the new, BS-VI compliant K12M 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine which can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed automated manual transmission.

The updated naturally aspirated four-cylinder mill produces 61 kW (82.94 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. Regardless of which transmission it is had with, it returns a fuel economy of 20.89 km/l. Interestingly, the output figures and the fuel economy rating are the same as those of the BS-IV version.

Like the old Maruti Ignis, the new Maruti Ignis is sold in Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha trims. In all, there are seven configurations customers can choose from. Dual-tone paint schemes are available in the Zeta and Alpha trims for an additional cost of INR 13,000.

2020 Maruti Ignis - Prices

Variant Price* Variant Price* Sigma INR 4,89,300 - Delta INR 5,66,800 Delta (AGS) INR 6,13,800 Zeta INR 5,89,300 Zeta (AGS) INR 6,36,300 Alpha INR 6,72,800 Alpha (AGS) INR 7,19,800

*Ex-showroom Delhi