2020 Maruti Ignis (facelift) unveiled, pre-bookings open - Live From Auto Expo 2020

The 2020 Maruti Ignis has been unveiled in India at Auto Expo 2020. The facelifted Maruti Ignis is available to pre-book now and will be launched later this month.

The 2020 Maruti Ignis features a newly designed front grille with U-shaped motif, a fresh front bumper with a skid plate detailing and vertical fog lamp housings at the front. These changes are aimed at making the 2020 Maruti Ignis look more SUV-like.

On the sides, the 15-inch black alloy wheels carry the same design as those of the old Maruti Ignis. At the rear, the most noticeable change, which isn’t a big one, is a more attractive bumper with a silver finish to mimic a skid plate.

Interior changes in the 2020 Maruti Ignis are limited. The overall look is no different from that of the old model. The refreshed model comes with new seat fabric. Also new is the company’s latest, 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with onboard navigation with live traffic, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and more.

Maruti Suzuki is offering two premium customisation options for the new Ignis - Acropolis and Scorcher theme. The company has also introduced Lucent Orange and Turquoise Blue exterior colour choices. There are three new dual-tone paint options as well, namely Nexa Blue with Black, Lucent Orange with Black roof and Nexa Blue with Silver roof.

Like the old Maruti Ignis, the new Maruti Ignis mounts the K12M 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 61 kW (82.94 PS) and 113 Nm of torque. However, unlike the engine of the old model, the engine of the new model is BS-VI compliant. The transmission choices are the same as those of the old model: 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual. The fuel economy rating of the new model is yet to be revealed.

The 2020 Maruti Ignis (facelift) is likely already on its way to dealerships now.