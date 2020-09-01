Mahindra and Mahindra, the homegrown automaker recently unveiled the all-new 2020 Thar at this year's Independence Day. The car was one of the most anticipated debuts of the year and it has not failed to surprise anyone who were keenly awaiting the new product. While it was just an unveil, the all-new Mahindra Thar will be officially launched on October 2.

Mahindra has unveiled the styling, features and the variants that will be on offer with the new SUV. The 2020 Mahindra Thar will be available with four engine-gearbox configurations across both, LX and AX variants. While the AX will be a more bare-bones option aimed to cater to off-road enthusiasts, while the LX has more road-going creature comforts in order to be a more premium and family-friendly offering.

Here's what's different between the variants of the Mahindra Thar:

2020 Mahindra Thar AX

As mentioned before, the AX aims at off-road enthusiasts hence here are complete details of the variant.

Engine: The Mahindra Thar AX will come with both the engine options including a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine, both mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Features: In terms of creature comforts, the car gets a manual IRVM, rear defogger, roll cage, fixed soft top, convertible top or hard-top options, 16-inch steel wheels, 4-way manual adjustable front passenger seats, power windows, power steering, 12V accessory socket, remote keyless entry, and driver’s seat height adjust among others.

In terms of safety, the car gets dual front airbags, ABS and EBD, central locking, rear parking sensors with a display and roll-cage among others.

2020 Mahindra Thar LX

The LX variant, on the other hand, is aimed at buyers who prefer more creature comfort and will hence be placed above AX.

Engine: Like the AX, the LX variant will get both the engine options as well. This means there would be a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine along with a 6-speed manual transmission as well. The diesel unit and petrol can also be mated to an automatic trasnmission

Features: In addition to the features in the AX, the LX comes with additional features including Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) with rollover mitigation. tyre pressure monitoring system, tyre direction monitor, three-point seatbelts for all four passengers, hill-start and descent assist, Isofix child seat mounts, roll cage, speed-sensing front door locks, follow-me-home headlights, convertible top or hardtop and a set of 18-inch alloy wheels with 255/65 R18 tyres among others. Also on offer is a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and navigation.

Mahindra Thar AX (Petrol)

Engine: 2.0-litre Turbo

Power - 152 hp

Gearbox - 6-speed manual

Drive system - 4x4 with manual shift transfer car

Mahindra Thar AX (Diesel)

Engine: 2.2-litre Turbo

Power - 132 hp

Gearbox - 6-speed manual

Drive system - 4x4 with manual shift transfer car

Mahindra Thar LX (Petrol)

Engine: 2.0-litre Turbo

Power - 152 hp

Gearbox - 6-speed Automatic

Drive system - 4x4

Mahindra Thar LX (Diesel)

Engine: 2.2-litre Turbo

Power - 132 hp

Gearbox - 6-speed manual/ Automatic

Drive system - 4x4

2020 Mahindra Thar AX Features

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors with a display

Manual inside day-night rearview mirror

Rear defogger (optional)

Roll cage (optional)

Fixed soft top

LED tail-lights

Convertible top or hard top (optional)

16-inch steel wheels with 245/75 R16 tyres

6-seat layout – 2 front seats and 4 side-facing seats

Front facing rear seats with 50:50 split/folding and adjustable headrests (optional)

Manual air-con

Remote keyless entry (optional with hard top)

Driver’s seat height adjust (optional)

2020 Mahindra Thar LX Features

In addition to the features in the 2020 Thar AX, the Thar LX will get:

Brake locking diff

Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) with rollover mitigation

Tyre pressure monitor

Tyre direction monitor

Hill-start and descent assist

Roll cage

Convertible top or hard top

18-inch alloy wheels with 255/65 R18 tyres

LED daytime running lights and front fog lights

Fender-mounted antenna

4-seat layout with front facing rear seats

8-way adjustable front seats

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

Power adjustable outside rear view mirrors

7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and navigation

Roof-mounted speakers

Steering-mounted controls

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.