2020 KTM 250 Duke starts reaching dealerships - Report

The 2020 KTM 250 Duke has been launched in India earlier this month. The updated model of the quarter-litre motorcycle has now started reaching dealerships.

The biggest change in the 2020 KTM 250 Duke is the inclusion of the full-LED headlight which has been borrowed from the more powerful KTM 390 Duke. The full-LED headlight replaces the halogen headlight set up of the previous model. It certainly makes the 250 Duke look much more attractive and tempting. However, now, it would be a bit difficult to differentiate between the 250 Duke and 390 Duke, especially from the front.

Apart from the new full-LED headlight, the 2020 KTM 250 Duke also gets the Supermoto ABS mode. This feature is already available in the 390 Duke and 390 Adventure. It disables the ABS on the rear wheel allowing the rider to have a little bit of fun. The ABS on the front wheel, however, continues to function as always.

These were the only two changes that KTM has incorporated in the updated 250 Duke. The engine and hardware of the motorcycle remain unaltered. The 2020 KTM 250 Duke continues to draw power from the same 248.8cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which complies with the BS6 emission norms. It comes with electronic fuel injection and is capable of producing a maximum power of 29.6 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. For the transmission, there is a 6-speed gearbox.

As for the hardware, the suspension duties are handled by a pair of USD forks at the front and monoshock at the rear. A 300mm front and 230mm rear disc are responsible for the braking tasks. They are aided by the dual-channel ABS. Some of the other key features of the 250 Duke include:

Split seats

Fully-digital instrument cluster

Single-piece tube-type handlebar

LED indicators

LED taillight

Sporty side-mounted exhaust

Bellypan

The 2020 KTM 250 Duke is available in two colour choices - Dark Galvano and Silver Metallic. At INR 2,09,280*, the new 250 Duke is INR 3,968 costlier than the outgoing version and continues to be one of the most expensive options in the quarter-litre segment.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi