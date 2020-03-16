2020 Hyundai Creta brochure leaked, variant-wise features revealed

The brochure of the 2020 Hyundai Creta has leaked online. The all-new premium sub-compact SUV will be launched in India today noon. Check out the image gallery at the end of the story to scroll through its brochure.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will be sold in a total of 14 configurations.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will be sold in E, EX, S, SX and SX (O) grades. Below will be the variant structure:

Engine-Transmission\TrimEEXSSXSX (O)
1.5L petrol-MT
1.5L petrol-CVT
1.4L petrol-DCT
1.5L diesel-MT
1.5L diesel-AT ✓

The most basic, E grade will include features like bi-functional projector headlamps with LED positioning lamps and follow-me-home function, body-coloured bumpers (dual-tone), ORVMs (electrically adjustable) and outside door handles, power tailgate, two-tone black and greige interiors, flat-bottomed steering wheel, rear AC vent, tilt steering, front and rear power windows, glove box cooling and height-adjustable driver seat.

16 or 17-inch alloy wheels, Trio Beam LED headlamps with LED positioning lamps and Crescent Glow LED DRL, LED tail lamps, leather upholstery, panoramic sunroof, electric parking brake, 7-inch Supervision Cluster, ventilated seats (front) with 8-way power adjustment for the driver seat, air purifier, drive modes, remote start, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 8-speaker Bose premium sound system, etc. will be available in the higher grades.

On the safety front, automatic headlamps, dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, day/night IRVM, front SBR, speed alert system, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Lowline), etc. will be included in the E trim. Side and curtain airbags, ESC, VSM, HAC, rear camera, puddle lamps and more advanced safety features will be available in higher grades.

Two-tone alloy wheels will be available in only manual transmission configurations, while two-tone exterior colour schemes will be available in only the dual-clutch automatic transmission configurations.

2020 Hyundai Creta - Powertrain Options

EngineMaximum PowerMaximum TorqueTransmissionDrivetrain LayoutFuel Economy Rating
1.5L naturally aspirated petrol115 PS144 Nm6-speed MTFWD16.8 km/l
1.5L naturally aspirated petrol115 PS144 NmCVTFWDTBD
1.4L turbocharged petrol140 PS242 Nm7-speed DCTFWD16.8 km/l
1.5L turbocharged diesel115 PS250 Nm6-speed MTFWD21.4 km/l
1.5L turbocharged diesel115 PS250 Nm6-speed ATFWDTBD

[Source: team-bhp.com]

