Honda CD 110 vs Honda Livo - Comparison of Commuters [Video]

The Honda CD 110 and Honda Livo are two Japanese commuters that fall in the 110cc segment. While the former is a more conventional-looking model, the latter tries to lure in more young buyers with its somewhat modern aesthetics. Here’s a quick comparison video that shows the prime differences and similarities between the two motorcycles.

Honda CD 110 vs Honda Livo Specs

Powering both the commuters is a 110cc single-cylinder engine that comes equipped with Honda’s Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology which maximises performance and fuel efficiency by reducing friction. This air-cooled motor is capable of delivering 8.79PS of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 9.30Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. For the transmission, there’s a 4-speed gearbox.

Honda CD 110 vs Honda Livo Looks

As we mentioned earlier, the CD 110 has a more conventional commuter-ish look. There are no sharp lines and creases. Most of the design elements have a flowing design. On the contrary, the Livo is a much more modern-looking motorcycle when compared to the CD 110. It has some elements that try to impart slight sportiness to the bike’s overall visual appeal.

Honda CD 110 vs Honda Livo Features

The CD 110 comes with white/silver alloy wheels, an analogue instrument cluster, body-coloured rearview mirrors, a long and comfortable seat, and a rear carrier with a max load-carrying capacity of 3kg. Honda has also added some interesting graphics. The Livo, on the other hand, features blacked-out alloy wheels, engine, and exhaust. The side profile consists of sharp-looking panels and fuel tank extensions. The motorcycle also has a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Honda CD 110 vs Honda Livo Colours

There are two Honda CD 110 variants - Standard and Deluxe. The former is available in 4 colour options namely Black with Blue, Black with Cabin Gold, Black with Red, and Black with Grey. The Deluxe variant also has 4 paint schemes - Black, Athletic Blue Metallic, Geny Grey Metallic, and Imperial Red Metallic.

The Honda Livo is also available in two variants - Drum and Disc - and both of them have the same 4 colour options including Athletic Blue Metallic, Black, Imperial Red Metallic, and Matte Axis Grey Metallic.

Honda CD 110 vs Honda Livo Price

The CD 110 has a starting price of INR 64,508* whereas the most affordable variant of the Livo would set you back by INR 70,059*. Following is a detailed price table for your reference.

Honda CD 110 Honda Livo Variant Price* Variant Price* Standard INR 64,508 Drum INR 70,059 Deluxe INR 65,508 Disc INR 74,259

*Ex-showroom, Delhi