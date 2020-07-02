2020 Honda CBR400R with a new ‘CBR’ logo revealed in Japan - IAB Report

The 2020 Honda CBR400R has been revealed in Japan. The new motorcycle does not get any significant updates when compared to the previous model. Honda has, however, included a revised ‘CBR’ logo design for the latest 400cc fully-faired sportbike.

The 2020 Honda CBR400R comes with the same ‘CBR’ logo that the Japanese company uses in the Honda CBR1000RR-R, which is the brand’s range-topping model in the sportbike series. While customers might not find this addition refreshingly new, Honda believes that it will further strengthen the brand value of the 2020 CBR400R in the market.

Apart from the redesigned logo, the 2020 Honda CBR400R gets no other changes. It comes with a very attractive, sharp and aggressive design which should be able to lure in many buyers, especially the youngsters. The dual-headlamp set up along with the chiselled front fairing and sculpted fuel tank is a head-turning combination. Also, the high-rise tail section and dual-barrel side-mounted exhaust provide a sporty side look.

Being a sportbike, the 2020 Honda CBR400R features clip-on handlebars, however, the riding stance is not too aggressive. As a result, the motorcycle can be used for both city commutes as well as touring. Speaking of touring, the fuel tank capacity of the 2020 CBR400R is 17 litres and with a fuel efficiency of up to 28-29 km/l (WMTC value), it should provide a good range.

The 399cc twin-cylinder engine of the 2020 Honda CBR400R comes with a DOHC setup for smooth and uninterrupted power delivery. It is capable of producing 46 PS at 9,000 rpm and 38 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The liquid-cooled mill is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox.

In other news, Honda is planning to launch four new 500cc bikes in India within a year. These bikes would include Honda Rebel 500, Honda CBR500R, Honda CB500F, and Honda CB500X.