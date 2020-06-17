New Honda Grazia BS6 teased, to be launched soon - IAB Report

Honda has released a teaser video of the new Grazia. The 2020 Grazia will have a host of new features along with a BS6-compliant engine.

It can be seen in the teaser video that the new Honda Grazia will feature minor design changes. It will have sharper lines and sportier styling. However, the silhouette of the scooter will be the same as that of its predecessor. Honda has also incorporated apron-mounted LED headlamp and LED position lamp in the new Grazia. These look similar to what we have seen in the BS6 Honda Dio.

The new Honda Grazia will also have a revised digital instrument cluster which matches its updated styling and aura. The new unit will integrate the functions of clock, odometer, trip meter, fuel gauge, speedometer, etc.

As for the specs of the new Honda Grazia, expect the same 125 cc single-cylinder BS6-compliant engine that is currently fitted in the BS6 Honda Activa 125, in which it produces 8.29 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of torque. Other advanced features such as the programmable fuel injection, Honda Eco Technology (HET), Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) as well as ACG silent start system are likely to be included in the new Honda Grazia.

In April this year, the Honda Grazia was removed from the company’s official website. IndianAutosBlog.com had reported that it was nothing but temporary discontinuation and that the scooter will be relaunched soon with its BS6 update.

Honda will launch the new Grazia in India soon. The BS6-compliant scooter will be costlier than the discontinued BS4 version.