2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 launched, priced at INR 9.26 lakh

Harley-Davidson has launched the 2020 Iron 883 in India. The single-seater roadster has been priced at INR 9.26 lakh*.

Harley-Davidson’s official website lists four colour options for the 2020 Iron 883. Three of them are solid colour options - Black Denim, Barracuda Silver Denim, River Rock Grey - whereas one is a dual-tone colour scheme - Scorched Orange/Silver Flux. However, the price tag of INR 9.26 lakh*, also mentioned on the company’s official website, is for a Vivid Black colour option. Perhaps, Harley-Davidson would introduce this as a new solid colour option for the 2020 Iron 883. What do you guys think?

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Specifications

The Iron 883 draws power from the brand’s air-cooled Evolution powertrain. It is an 883 cc, V-Twin engine with Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI). This mill generates 70 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. Harley-Davidson has not mentioned on its website whether this is a BS6-compliant engine or not. However, it is safe to assume that it is.

Aspect Specifications Engine type Air-cooled, Evolution No of cylinders 2 (V-Twin) Displacement 883 cc Max torque 70 Nm at 3500 rpm Bore / Stroke 76.2 mm / 96.8 mm Compression ratio 9.0:1 Fuel system Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Exhaust Black exhaust headers and black mufflers

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Features

The ‘tuck and roll’ seat design of the Iron 883 is inspired by the early days of the bobber. The seat height of the motorcycle is 760 mm which allows even for the shorter riders to plant their feet firmly on the ground. This inspires confidence in them to manoeuver the heavy, 247 kg motorcycle.

To provide the Iron 883 with a proper roadster look, Harley-Davidson has kept the use of chrome to a minimum. The bike features a black powder-coated engine with black rocker covers. The round air-filter cover is also black. The fenders have been kept short to reveal the wide black tyres. The black fork gaiters along with the drag-style handlebar provide a touch of retro-look.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi