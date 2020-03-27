2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom launched, priced at INR 10.77 lakh

Harley-Davidson has launched the 2020 1200 Custom in India. The 1,200 cc power cruiser has been priced at INR 10.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom is available in Midnight Blue and River Rock Gray solid colour options and River Rock Gray/Vivid Black and Billiard Red/Vivid Black dual-tone colour options. The aforementioned price is applicable to the dual-tone colour options. The price(s) of the solid colour options isn't out yet.

2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom Specifications

The 1200 Custom is powered by Harley-Davidson’s 1,202 cc Evolution engine. It is an air-cooled V-Twin that puts out 97 Nm of peak torque at 4,250 rpm. It comes with Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI). Harley-Davidson has not mentioned on its website whether this is a BS6-compliant engine or not. However, it is safe to assume that it is.

Harley-Davidson also uses this engine in the Forty-Eight and Forty-Eight Special. The Evolution engine is renowned for its massive low-end torque output and the legendary rumble exhaust note. To improve the engine’s air-cooling efficiency, the American motorcycle company has added lightweight aluminium heads and cylinders.

Aspect Specifications Engine type Air-cooled, Evolution No of cylinders 2 (V-Twin) Displacement 1202 cc Max torque 97 Nm at 4250 rpm Bore / Stroke 88.9 mm / 96.8 mm Compression ratio 10.0:1 Fuel system Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Exhaust Chrome, staggered, shorty exhaust with dual mufflers

2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom Features

Once you are finished admiring the gigantic Evolution engine of the 1200 Custom, you will notice the dual chrome shorty exhausts coming out from the bike’s V-Twin powerplant. They not only add to the aesthetics of the motorcycle but also bring out a harmonic Harley rumble exhaust note.

The fat tyres (130 section at the front and 150 section at the rear) of the 1200 Custom add to the bike’s overall bold look. The single-pod semi-digital instrument cluster has been placed such that when you look at it from some angles, it appears to be floating in the air. The low seat height of 725 mm allows the rider to easily manoeuvre the 255 kg heavy motorcycle.

For more Harley-Davidson news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.