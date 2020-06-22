2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom BS6 receives a price hike - IAB Report

The 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom BS6 has received a price hike. The 1,200cc power cruiser is now available at a starting price of INR 10.89 lakh*.

The 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom BS6 was launched in India earlier this year with prices starting at INR 10.77 lakh*. The American company has now increased the price of the motorcycle by INR 12,000.

As per the latest price list released by Harley-Davidson, the Midnight Blue colour is the most affordable variant of the 2020 1200 Custom BS6. It retails at INR 10.89 lakh* whereas the Billiard Red/Vivid Black dual-tone colour option costs INR 11.25 lakh*. There are two more colour options - River Rock Grey and River Rock Grey/Vivid Black - stated on the company’s official website, however, Harley-Davidson hasn’t mentioned them in the press statement. This could either mean that both these colour choices have been discontinued or their prices would be revealed later on. What do you think? Drop a comment below and let us know.

The 2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom BS6 is powered by the American motorcycle company’s 1,202cc Evolution engine which is an air-cooled V-Twin. It has been tuned to pump out 96 Nm of peak torque which kicks in at 3,500 rpm. The Evolution engine is known for its massive low-end torque output and the legendary rumble exhaust note. To improve the engine’s air-cooling efficiency, lightweight aluminium heads and cylinders have been added.

Aspect Specifications Engine type Air-cooled, Evolution No of cylinders 2 (V-Twin) Displacement 1202 cc Max torque 96 Nm at 3,500 rpm Bore / Stroke 88.9 mm / 96.8 mm Compression ratio 10.0:1 Fuel system Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Exhaust Chrome, staggered, shorty exhaust with dual mufflers

Also Read: 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Rod available at a flat discount of INR 55,500

2020 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom BS6 Key Features

Dual chrome shorty exhausts

Fat tyres (130 section at the front and 150 section at the rear)

Single-pod semi-digital instrument cluster

Low seat height of 725 mm

In other news, Harley-Davidson has also increased the price of the 2020 Iron 883 BS6. The 883 cc single-seater roadster costs INR 12,000 more now.

For more Harley-Davidson news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom