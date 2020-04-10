India-bound new 2020 Benelli TNT 600i launched in China, costs INR 5.06 lakh

The new 2020 Benelli TNT 600i that was showcased at the EICMA 2019 has been launched in China. The in-line 4-cylinder motorcycle has been priced at CNY 46,800 (INR 5.06 lakh).

2020 Benelli TNT 600i Features

To keep things interesting, Benelli has implemented a few changes in the new 2020 TNT 600i. To begin with, the front fascia of the motorcycle has been revamped. It features a newly designed headlight. It is a full-LED unit and also incorporates LED DRLs. Thanks to the revised shape of the headlight, the new 2020 Benelli TNT 600i looks much better from its predecessor.

The fuel tank extensions or tank scoops now bear ‘600’ decals instead of the ‘TNT’ branding. They also feature a dual-tone finish. The rear cowl has also been tweaked for a sportier visual appeal. The outdated semi-digital instrument cluster has been replaced with a fully-digital colour TFT display. It is quite compact and goes well with the design of the new headlamp assembly.

Apart from the aforementioned features, the rest of the new TNT 600i is identical to the outgoing model. It has split seats, split rear grab rail, dual under-seat exhausts, single-piece handlebar, large 15-litre fuel tank, alloy wheels, dual-channel ABS, etc.

2020 Benelli TNT 600i Specs

The Benelli TNT 600i continues to use a 600 cc liquid-cooled engine. This in-line 4-cylinder powerplant produces 60.0 kW (81.58 PS) of max power at 11,000 rpm and a peak torque of 51 Nm at 8,000 rpm. It is linked to a 6-speed gearbox along with a slipper clutch. The TNT 600i has a claimed top speed of 190 km/h.

The Benelli TNT 600i has been on sale in China for the last 8 years. It is the only 4-cylinder motorcycle that’s made in the country. The 2020 Benelli TNT 600i is available in two colour options in China - White/Black and Green/Black.

Also Read: EICMA 2019: New Benelli Leoncino 800 Trail makes debut

In India, the TNT 600i became popular as it was one of the most affordable 600 cc in-line 4-cylinder motorcycles on sale. Even though it wasn’t a great handler, its melodious exhaust note lured in many buyers. Last year, Benelli India confirmed that it will upgrade the TNT 600i to meet the new BS6 emission norms. The company is likely planning to directly launch the new 2020 TNT 600i.

[Source: bilibili.com]