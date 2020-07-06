Misano Edition of 2020 Aprilia RSV4 1000 RR & Tuono RR 1100 revealed

Aprilia makes fast bikes. There are no two ways about that. However, since it is an Italian brand, it also makes some of the best-looking motorcycles in the world. No other company could pull off the signature 3-piece headlamp set up that most of the Aprilia motorcycles have so brilliantly. Speaking of 3-piece headlamps, to stir things a bit, the two-wheeler giant has unveiled the Misano Edition of the 2020 Aprilia RSV4 1000 RR and 2020 Aprilia Tuono RR 1100.

The new Misano Edition of both the motorcycles features special commemorative livery along with minor changes to enhance their performance. The paint scheme is to honour the brand’s first Grand Prix win in the 250cc category in 1987 at the Misano circuit. The Aprilia race bike was piloted by Loris Reggiani.

Apart from the eye-catching livery, the Misano Edition of the 2020 Aprilia RSV4 1000 RR and 2020 Aprilia Tuono RR 1100 get a carbon-fibre front fender and a lithium-ion battery. While they might not reduce the overall weight of the motorcycles by a whole lot, anything that helps to shed off the extra grams in high-end performance bikes is worth the trouble, right?

Aprilia unveiled the Misano Edition of the 2020 Aprilia RSV4 1000 RR and 2020 Aprilia Tuono RR 1100 at Buttonwillow Raceway in California. Both the bikes are limited to 100 units each and will be available only in the United States. The 2020 Aprilia RSV4 1000 RR Misano Edition costs USD 17,999 which converts to INR 13,44,391 whereas the 2020 Aprilia Tuono RR 1100 Misano Edition has been priced at USD 15,999 which comes out to be INR 11,95,006. Both bikes have started reaching dealerships in the US now.