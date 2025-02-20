TATA.ev Celebrates 2 Lakh EVs on the Road, Rolls Out Exclusive Benefits

TATA.ev, India's leading EV brand, is celebrating a major milestone—crossing 2 lakh electric vehicles on the road. To mark the occasion, the company has announced exclusive benefits for new and existing customers for the next 45 days.

Having covered over 5 billion kilometers in five years and reducing 7 lakh tons of CO2 emissions, TATA.ev continues to dominate the four-wheeler EV market. With over 8,000 EV users surpassing 1 lakh kilometers, its lineup proves reliability and efficiency. The company is also expanding India's charging infrastructure, aiming for 400,000 public chargers by 2027.

As part of the celebration, TATA.ev is offering an exchange bonus, 100% on-road financing, and free six-month charging at Tata Power stations. New buyers also get a free 7.2 kW AC home charger. Existing Tata customers can enjoy a loyalty bonus of up to ₹50,000 when upgrading to an EV.