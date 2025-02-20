Polestar 3 Gets New Features and Complimentary Hardware Upgrade

Polestar is keeping its flagship Polestar 3 at the cutting edge with continuous updates. Since its June 2024 launch, the Swedish EV brand has rolled out nine OTA (Over-the-Air) updates, adding new features and improving performance.

The latest OTA update introduces walk-away locking and a digital key function, allowing users to lock, unlock, and start the SUV via their smartphone. Polestar’s centralized core computing system ensures these updates can enhance driving attributes and active safety features.

Looking ahead, the 2026 model will upgrade from the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Xavier processor to the more powerful NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin. In a customer-first move, Polestar is offering this hardware upgrade free of charge to existing Polestar 3 owners at authorized service centers.

Additionally, Polestar, alongside Volvo, will introduce Google’s Car Ready Mobile Apps program, bringing large-screen-optimized apps like F1 TV and Farm Heroes Saga to its in-car system. These apps are already available on the Polestar 2, with the Polestar 3 and 4 set to follow later this year.

Polestar’s commitment to continuous updates ensures its EVs remain smarter, safer, and more connected over time.