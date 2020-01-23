1,410 Kia Carnival premium MPV units pre-booked on the very first day

Kia is again in the news about an unprecedented demand for its product in India, and this time it's not the Seltos but the upcoming premium MPV Carnival. The company received pre-bookings (each worth INR 1 lakh) for 1,410 units of the Carnival in the country on the very first day (21 January 2020). It will launch the second model in our market at Auto Expo 2020.

The new development suggests that the Kia Carnival will see a great initial response in India. After all, our market has been waiting for an MPV bigger and more premium than the Toyota Innova Crysta for years now. Whether this momentum is retained or not, though, will be known only in the months to come. Regardless, getting over 1,000 pre-bookings for a model that's going to cost well over INR 25 lakh (ex-showroom) in a single day is quite an achievement in itself. It is worth noting that Honda, a company that has been present India for over two decades now, has never dared to enter this segment (with the Odyssey).

The Kia Carnival is offered in three trims/grades/variants/equipment lines: Premium, Prestige and Limousine. All three trims will use the same mechanical configurations. Speaking of which, a BS-VI 2.2L VGT four-cylinder diesel engine developing 200 PS of maximum power at 3,800 rpm and 440 Nm of peak torque at 1,500-2,750 rpm is standard. It works with an 8-speed automatic gearbox transmitting power to the rear axle. The fuel economy rating of this MPV is reportedly 13.9 km/l.

Kia Carnival - Salient Features

One-touch power sliding rear doors

Smart power tailgate

Dual-panel electric sunroof

Multiple seating configurations of 6, 7 and 9

10-way power driver seat

VIP second-row seats with leg support

Touchscreen infotainment system with 37 connected car functions

10.1-inch dual touchscreen rear-seat entertainment system

Tri-zone automatic climate control system

Following the Carnival, Kia will launch the Sonet (codename: QYI) in India. This will be a sub-4 metre SUV, a model that will debut in concept form at Auto Expo 2020.