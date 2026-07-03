Yamaha YZF-R2 India Launch Expected on August 27

Yamaha is gearing up to expand its supersport lineup in India with the upcoming YZF-R2, expected to debut on August 27. Positioned above the popular R15, the new model is likely to take on the KTM RC200 in the entry-level performance segment.

Interestingly, the YZF-R2 is said to be designed and developed in India, highlighting Yamaha’s growing focus on the local market. Production will take place at the brand’s Chennai facility, with the bike also earmarked for export to global markets.

Under the fairing, the R2 is expected to feature a new single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. While exact specifications are yet to be confirmed, it should offer a noticeable bump in performance over the R15’s 155cc motor, which produces 18 BHP and 14.2 Nm. This added punch could make the R2 a more serious option for enthusiasts stepping up from smaller displacement bikes.

On the features front, Yamaha is likely to pack in a modern electronics suite. Expect a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, along with riding modes, cruise control, dual-channel ABS, and a bi-directional quickshifter—features typically seen on higher-capacity machines.

If priced competitively, the YZF-R2 could hit the sweet spot for riders looking for a sharper, more powerful supersport without jumping into the bigger, more expensive categories. All eyes now turn to August 27 for the official reveal.

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