MG Motor Expands European Strategy with Swiss Subsidiary

MG Motor is strengthening its European footprint with the formation of MG Motor Switzerland GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary that will take over sales, aftersales, and brand operations in Switzerland from July 1, 2026.

The move marks a shift away from the traditional importer-led model, as MG continues to bring key markets under direct control. Switzerland now joins a growing list of European regions where the brand is managing operations independently, allowing tighter oversight of retail networks and customer experience.

With this transition, MG gains direct control over dealer partnerships, pricing strategies, and aftersales standards in the country. The aim is clear—deliver a more consistent and premium ownership experience while strengthening brand presence.

MG’s momentum in Europe has been building steadily. Earlier this year, the company celebrated delivering its one millionth vehicle in the region. Today, it operates across 34 markets with over 1,300 dealer partners. The brand’s European comeback began in 2011 with its re-entry through the UK, led by the MG6 sedan.

Beyond market expansion, MG is also investing in technology and development. The company has established a European Engineering Centre and introduced new innovations like SolidCore Battery and Hybrid+ technologies as part of its broader regional strategy.