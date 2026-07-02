Hyundai Showcases Latest Hydrogen Vehicles at Le Mans

Hyundai Motor Group turned heads at the 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans, blending motorsport with cutting-edge mobility tech. The event marked Genesis Magma Racing’s debut in the Hypercar class at the iconic Circuit de la Sarthe, and Hyundai used the stage to showcase its latest innovations.

Supporting the team behind the scenes was the Xcient hydrogen fuel cell truck, handling race logistics with zero tailpipe emissions. Already in operation across five European countries, the 175-strong fleet has collectively clocked over 21.8 million kilometres, underlining its real-world viability.

Inside the pit lane, Hyundai introduced its X-ble Shoulder wearable robots. Designed by the Group’s Robotics Lab, these assistive devices reduce shoulder strain by up to 60 percent and cut muscle load significantly, helping crew members manage tyres and heavy equipment more efficiently during intense race conditions.

Adding a futuristic twist to the paddock was the Genesis Box Buggy Concept, making its global debut as a VIP shuttle. Built on Hyundai Mobis’ advanced e-Corner platform, the compact EV features independent steer-by-wire at each wheel. The result? It can move sideways and even spin 360 degrees on the spot—perfect for tight spaces.