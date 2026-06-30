2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Launched in India

Ducati India has introduced the 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally, a hardcore long-distance tourer built to go the distance—on and off the road. Designed for serious adventure riders, the bike combines performance, comfort, and versatility in one package.

At its heart sits a 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine producing 170hp and 123Nm. The motor is tuned for a smooth, linear power delivery, making it equally capable on highways and rough terrain. Features like the counter-rotating crankshaft and extended rear cylinder deactivation further enhance refinement and efficiency.

The Multistrada V4 Rally stands out with its 30-litre fuel tank, promising extended range for cross-country touring. It also gets Adaptive DSS EVO suspension with increased travel, ensuring better control across varied terrain. Ducati has added an Automatic Lowering Device, a revised swingarm pivot, and a larger rear disc to improve rideability and safety.

Comfort remains a strong focus, with the bike offering enhanced ergonomics for both rider and pillion. A comprehensive electronics suite rounds off the package, making it one of the most tech-loaded ADV tourers on sale.

Service intervals are impressively long too, with valve clearance checks required only every 60,000km and oil changes every 15,000km or 24 months. Ducati backs the bike with a standard two-year warranty.

The 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally is now available across India, priced at ₹32.40 lakh for Ducati Red and ₹32.73 lakh for Jade Green (ex-showroom).

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