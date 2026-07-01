Ashok Leyland Rolls Out India’s First Air Suspension Trucks

Ashok Leyland has taken a big leap in the commercial vehicle space with the launch of India’s first trucks equipped with air suspension. The new AVTR lineup includes three models—4525, 4625, and 4925—spanning gross vehicle weights from 45 to 49 tonnes.

Built for heavy-duty applications, these trucks promise a payload advantage of up to four tonnes over conventional setups. But the real highlight is the air suspension system at the rear, which not only improves ride quality but is also maintenance-free. Reduced vibration levels and better tyre life further add to the efficiency equation, making them more cost-effective for long-haul operators.

The range includes the AVTR 4525 (8x2), AVTR 4625 (10x2), and AVTR 4925 (10x2), each offered in both cowl and cabin configurations. Multiple loading span options ensure flexibility across different freight requirements, from bulk cargo to long-distance logistics.

Ashok Leyland has also equipped the trucks with intelligent vehicle acceleration control (iVAC) and automatic traction control (ATC) as standard. These systems help optimise performance while enhancing safety, especially under varying load and road conditions.