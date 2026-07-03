Maruti Suzuki Opens Mega Kharkhoda Plant in Haryana

Maruti Suzuki India has inaugurated its massive new manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana, marking a significant milestone in its expansion plans. The event was presided over by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan’s Sanae Takaichi via video link, underlining the project’s global importance.

Spread across 800 acres, the plant represents an investment of around ₹35,000 crore. It begins operations with an annual production capacity of 5 lakh units, but the long-term vision is far bigger. Once fully scaled, the Kharkhoda facility is expected to produce up to 10 lakh vehicles annually, making it one of the largest car manufacturing plants in the world.

This new site plays a crucial role in Maruti Suzuki’s ambition to reach a total production capacity of four million units. It is also expected to generate over 21,000 jobs, boosting the local economy significantly.

Built on Suzuki’s ‘Smart Factory’ philosophy, the facility integrates advanced manufacturing practices aligned with Industry 5.0. Collaborative robots work alongside human operators, improving efficiency while maintaining flexibility on the production line.

Sustainability is another key focus. The plant runs entirely on renewable energy, supported by a 20 MW solar setup that will expand to 70 MW by 2030. It also incorporates green energy procurement, a biogas plant, and battery storage systems. Additionally, the facility follows a zero liquid discharge policy, ensuring minimal environmental impact.