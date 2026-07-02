BMW Begins Production of Tech-Loaded 7 Series at Dingolfing

BMW Group has kicked off production of the updated 7 Series Sedan at its Dingolfing plant, marking a major milestone for the brand. For the first time, Neue Klasse technologies are being integrated into an existing model, signalling a significant shift in BMW’s product strategy.

This facelift is being described as the most extensive update the company has undertaken, with the same tech suite set to expand across nearly 40 models by the end of 2027. At the heart of it lies a new centralised electronics and software architecture, designed to streamline vehicle systems and improve overall performance.

Leading the charge is the all-electric i7 60 xDrive, now equipped with sixth-generation battery cells. It delivers a claimed WLTP range of up to 727 km, while a 10 to 80 percent charge can be completed in roughly 28 minutes. Inside, the BMW Panoramic iDrive takes centre stage, paired with the new Symbiotic Drive system that integrates driver assistance features more seamlessly than before.

BMW has also pushed boundaries in manufacturing. A newly developed dual-finish paint technique combines matte and high-gloss surfaces on a single body—something the brand claims is an industry first after over two years of development.

Each unit takes over 4,500 minutes to build, with nearly half of that involving manual craftsmanship. Customers can choose from more than 500 exterior colours and around 700 interior combinations, underlining the luxury sedan’s bespoke appeal.