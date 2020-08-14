Yamaha introduces online sales in India via its new Virtual Store

Taking into account the prevailing health scenario caused by Covid-19, Yamaha, too, has jumped into the online sales bandwagon. The Japanese company has revamped its Indian website and added a new Virtual Store which will allow customers to not only browse through its product portfolio in detail but also make a completely digital purchase.

Yamaha’s new user-friendly website with online sales facility is a part of the brand's continued effort to provide exciting experiences to its customers under its strategic campaign "The Call of the Blue".

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said:

Digital is future, and our new website with Virtual Store is ready to offer an enhanced buying experience and personalised customer services (One to one service) to the two-wheeler customers in India. Yamaha's philosophy to offer excitement that goes beyond the customer expectations will unfold a new chapter with the new Yamaha website as we accelerate the digital transformation of Yamaha's retail operations through a safe, reliable and engaging online portal. Bringing more innovation to the concept, in future, our customers will also be able to purchase apparels and accessories on the same platform thus providing a ready solution with the enhanced buying experience. Our existing after-sales activities like extended warranty offers and roadside assistance will be an added advantage to the customers.

Yamaha’s new website will have all the latest features including the Virtual Store with a 360-degree view of the two-wheelers along with the specification comparison between different products bundled under the Buyers Guide option. Yamaha dealerships will also provide their support in promoting the contactless delivery and use digital communication tools, like WhatsApp, for communication with the customers. Through this website, customers can also opt for doorstep service for their purchase-related enquiries based on their requirements.

Also Read: Royal Enfield introduces Contactless Purchase & Contactless Service initiatives

To begin with, Yamaha will first start the online sales module from Chennai and gradually cover 300 dealerships across the country by the end of 2020.

For more Yamaha news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.