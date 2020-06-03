Yamaha V-Ixion modified to replicate KTM 390 Duke

The KTM 390 Duke is an extremely popular naked motorcycle. Its fan base is spread around the globe. It offers quite a punchy performance and has quirky aesthetics. An Indonesian fan of the KTM 390 Duke has modified his 150 cc Yamaha V-Ixion to look like the ‘orange pocket-rocket’.

To get the job done, several parts and components of the Yamaha V-Ixion were changed. One of the most prominent elements of the motorcycle that imparts the look of the KTM 390 Duke is the headlight. To further replicate look, the USD front forks of the Yamaha MT-15 have been installed. Also, the front stock wheel has been replaced by V-Rossi wheel, wrapped with a 120 mm wide Michelin tyre. The addition of another front disc brake is overkill, though.

While the sculpted fuel tank of the Yamaha V-Ixion is stock, the tail section of the motorbike is a raised one, giving a sportier stance. Also, a split seat setup has been added. Another big change that has been implemented is the replacement of the stock swingarm with that of the Yamaha R25. And taking things a notch higher is the addition of the stock exhaust of the mighty Yamaha YZF-R6.

Some of the other modifications that have been made in this customised Yamaha V-Ixion are:

Handlebar and front fender

Rear Michelin tyre

Aftermarket sprockets

Engine cover

Yamaha R15 front footpegs

Yamaha MT-15 rear footrests

Radiator grille

Custom rearview mirrors, front brake and clutch levers, and handlebar grips

The total cost of all these mods is near about IDR 18 million which converts to INR 95,756. The modified Yamaha V-Ixion does look much more muscular, bolder, and similar to the KTM 390 Duke. However, as far as performance is concerned, the 150 cc Japanese motorcycle comes nowhere close to the 373 cc Austrian streetfighter.

Also Read: New Yamaha Cygnus-X 125 caught on video, instrument cluster leaked

The stock Yamaha V-Ixion is powered by a 150 cc single-cylinder engine. It is a liquid-cooled mill which is capable of producing 12.2 kW or 16.58 PS of power at 8,500 rpm and 14.5 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. On the other hand, the KTM 390 Duke draws power from a high-compression 373 cc single-cylinder mill which pumps out 43.5 PS of power and 37 Nm of torque.

[Source: iwanbanaran.com]