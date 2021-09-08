Yamaha Ray ZR Hybrid Range Launched - Bluetooth, LED Lamp, & More

The Yamaha Ray ZR hybrid range of scooters was revealed in June 2021 during the online launch presentation of the Yamaha FZ-X. Now, the new scooters have been finally launched in the market.

One of the highlighting features of the new Yamaha Ray ZR hybrid scooters, as the name suggests, is the Hybrid System that the company has also incorporated in the Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid. There’s a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System that gets an added functionality of Hybrid System, wherein the SMG functions as an electric motor to give a power assist when you accelerate from a stop, reducing the insecurity caused by the wobble during start-outs in tandem riding or during uphill climbs.

About three seconds after starting, or when the throttle is cut back or the engine rpm exceeds the prescribed level, the Power Assist function is cancelled. Also, an indicator light in the instrument cluster will inform the rider when the Power Assist (Hybrid System) is in operation. The SMG also serves as a motor by reversing the direction of electricity release, providing benefits that include a Quiet Engine Start System, Automatic Stop & Start System.

The disc variant and the Street Rally model of the new Yamaha Ray ZR hybrid also showcase Yamaha’s Bluetooth enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Connect-X App that provides a host of convenient features to the riders, which includes Answer Back, Locate my Vehicle, Riding History, Parking Record & Hazard. These models also flaunt an attractive set of features like the Class-C LED Headlights and Full digital Instrumentation. In addition to this, the Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid gets metal plates, coloured wheel stripes, brush guard and block pattern tyres.

The Yamaha Ray ZR hybrid scooters are powered by an air-cooled, fuel-injected (Fi), 125cc engine that produces a power output of 8.2 PS at 6500 rpm and a maximum torque of 10.3 Nm at 5000rpm. Prices begin from INR 76,830 (ex-showroom).