Yamaha R15M India Launch Date Confirmed for Next Week

The Yamaha R15M India launch date has been confirmed for next week. The sportier version of the 155cc fully-faired motorcycle will be introduced on 21 September 2021.

We are already familiar with most of the updates that we will see in the Yamaha R15M. the motorcycle was showcased to the dealers at an exclusive event in August from where the pictures were leaked giving away key details of the new bike. The Yamaha R15M will feature a single projector-type LED headlamp that reminds us of the Yamaha R7. There will also be sleek LED DRLs that impart a sportier stance to the front end. The exhaust of the new motorcycle will also see some design revisions for a refreshed look.

For the hardware, the Yamaha R15M will be equipped with a pair of USD forks at the front. The current model of the R15 v3.0 that is on sale in India features conventional telescopic front forks, however, Yamaha has been providing USD forks with the R15 in the international markets. With the updated front forks, expect the Yamaha R15M to offer improved handling.

The Yamaha R15M will be available in multiple colour options. There will be a glossy blue paint scheme with body-coloured alloy wheels. Then we will have a grey-black livery with blue alloy wheels that seem to have been borrowed from the litre-class R1. The earlier leaked image had revealed that the R15M will also have a MotoGP edition.

As for the engine, the Yamaha R15M will be powered by the same 155cc single-cylinder motor that is being used in the current R15 v3.0. It is capable of delivering 18.6 PS of max power at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of peak torque at 8500 rpm and features Yamaha’s VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology.

