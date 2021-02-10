Can Yamaha R15 v3 Beat TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in Long Drag Race?

Yamaha R15 v3 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, they are like chalk and cheese. They belong to different segments and are from totally different categories. The former is a fully-faired motorcycle whereas the latter is a naked streetfighter. Perhaps, the only thing common between the two is sheer performance. So, can the smaller-capacity R15 v3 beat the more powerful Apache RTR 200 4V in a long drag race? The following video answers the question.

The video has been uploaded by YouTuber KSC Vlogs. We can see in the footage that two long drag races have been conducted. In the first attempt, the Apache RTR 200 4V gets off the line instantly and takes the lead. Its 20.5PS of max power and 16.8Nm of peak torque help it to create a decent gap with the Yamaha.

A few seconds later, however, the R15 v3 catches up and overtakes the Apache, thanks to its superior aerodynamic design. The Yamaha continues to pull up to 136km/h after which the speed gain becomes almost negligible. Meanwhile, TVS rider uses slipstream to his advantage, achieves a top speed of 143km/h, closes the gap, and comes right at the tail of the R15. However, as soon as he gets out from the slipstream he starts to lose speed and fails to get past the Yamaha rider, perhaps, because of the windblast that he must be tackling.

For the second attempt, the riders switch motorcycles. Again, the Apache is the first to take off and after a few seconds into the race, the R15 becomes the leader. And this continues to be the case until the race ends.

So, in both the attempts the Yamaha R15 v3 comes out to be the winner. This does not mean that the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is not quick enough. It is. It’s just that the R15 is a fully-faired motorcycle with much better aerodynamic efficiency when compared to that of the naked Apache.

Following is the spec sheet of both the bikes for your reference:

Specifications Yamaha R15 v3 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Type Single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve Single-cylinder, oil-cooled, 4-valve Displacement 155cc 197.75cc Max power 18.6PS at 10,000rpm 20.5PS at 8500rpm Max torque 14.1Nm at 8500rpm 16.8Nm at 7500rpm Transmission 6-speed 5-speed

