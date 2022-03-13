Yamaha Organises Track Day for its Customers in Chennai

In line with ‘The Call of The Blue’ brand strategy, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd. has organised a Track Day event for its Yamaha customers at the Madras Motor Race Track in Chennai.

The experiential ride was conducted to offer Yamaha customers the experience of riding on a race track. Customers were also educated on the various parameters and differences involved in riding on a race track as opposed to public roads.

The event was graced by over 500 Yamaha fans, who gathered at the MMRT to witness Yamaha’s Exciting, Stylish and Sports range of models in action. A total of 200 customers owning the YZF-R3, YZF-R15, MT-15, the FZ range and the AEROX 155, participated in the experiential Track ride with their motorcycles and scooters.

The Track Day event is one of many platforms curated by Yamaha to establish its global image as an exciting brand with a strong racing heritage, giving the customers a sense of pride and belongingness.

Under The Call of the Blue umbrella in 2022, Yamaha will continue to introduce new products in the premium segment and offer such unique Track Day events to its customers across India. These track day experiences will majorly include Safety Tips, Posture training, trial sessions and track experience, etc.