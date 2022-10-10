Yamaha Organises Track Day at Buddha International Circuit

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd. organised an exclusive Track Day event for its customers, at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. This is the company’s 3rd Track Day event, followed by track days conducted in Chennai at the Madras Motor Racetrack and in Coimbatore at the Kari Motor Speedway.

The experiential ride was conducted to offer customers the experience of riding on a race track with their own Yamaha machines. This enabled them to understand various parameters like lean angles, high-speed cornering, braking and body movement.

Customers also got to understand the benefits of the quick shifter, traction control system available on the YZF-R15 V4 and YZF-R15M, which proved to be most effective in high-speed straight lines and corner exits. Overall, the Track Day allowed Yamaha customers experience the true potential of their machines, while also learning about the difference between riding on a race track as opposed to public roads.

Another major attraction at the event was ‘The Call of the Blue Weekend’ customer engagement activity, wherein Yamaha organized a bouquet of exciting activities like Drag Race, Gymkhana Ride and Slow Speed Balancing. To further build excitement, Test Ride Activity, display of the Yamaha product range and an Accessories & Apparels Zone was also arranged, alongside the Yamaha R1 and MT-09 superbikes.

Another major highlight of the event was the Styling Zone, wherein customers indulged in various forms of face painting and tattoo art. Yamaha’s official MotoGP Partner, Monster Energy also ensured that Yamaha fans stay energised, while they witness Yamaha’s Exciting, Stylish and Sporty range of models in action at the racetrack.