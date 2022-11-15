Yamaha Organises Call of the Blue Weekend in Pune

As a part of its engaging brand campaign “The Call of the Blue”, Yamaha Motor India Group on Sunday (13th November), organized ‘The Call of the Blue Weekend Event’ at RMD Singhad College Parking, Warje in Pune.

The customer engagement event by Yamaha was the first in Pune this year. Around 500 riders from Blue Streaks (a community of passionate Yamaha owners) and close to 1000 Yamaha fans participated in the event.

Through this event, every motorcycle enthusiast got the opportunity to experience the thrill of riding and exploring the best of technology, performance, and safety features in Yamaha’s premium model range. During the event, activities like Gymkhana Ride was organized for the participants to showcase their talent and sharpen their riding skills.

To further build excitement, Test Ride Activity, display of the Yamaha product range and an Accessories & Apparels Zone was also arranged. Another major highlight of the event was the Styling Zone, wherein customers indulged in various forms of face painting and tattoo art.

The company will also organize ‘The Call of the Blue Weekend Events’ in other locations of Maharashtra, to raise awareness on the brand’s commitment in promoting riding culture as a part of customer’s lifestyle.