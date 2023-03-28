Yamaha Organises Call of the Blue Event in Indore

Yamaha Motor India Group under its engaging brand campaign ‘The Call of the Blue’ organized an exciting weekend activity for its customers at Dastoor Delite (Opposite Phoenix Mall) in Indore. The event witnessed the participation of more than 600 Yamaha fans including 400 riders from Blue Streaks (a community of passionate Yamaha owners).

Through this event, every motorcycle enthusiast got the opportunity to experience the thrill of riding and exploring the best of technology, performance, and safety features in Yamaha’s premium model range.

During the event, activities like Gymkhana Ride were organized for the participants to showcase their talent and sharpen their riding skills. To further build excitement, Test Ride Activity, display of the Yamaha product range and an Accessories & Apparels Zone were also arranged.

Another major highlight of the event was the Styling Zone, wherein customers indulged in various forms of face painting and tattoo art. The company is continuously organizing ‘The Call of the Blue Weekend Events’ in different parts of India throughout the year to raise awareness on the brand’s commitment in promoting riding culture as a part of customer’s lifestyle.