Yamaha NMax 155 vs. Yamaha Majesty S - Design, features, specs & prices compared

Maxi-scooters might be becoming popular in India just now but they have already stormed various international markets. With their attractive features, comfortable ride quality, and fuel-efficient engines, they have proved to be decent alternatives to similar capacity motorcycles. Yamaha is an expert in manufacturing good-quality maxi-scooters. The NMax 155 and Majesty S are two clear examples of the brand’s expertise, and these nameplates are becoming a hot topic of discussion in India now. In this story, we put these two maxi-scooters up on the stands against each other.

Yamaha NMax 155 vs. Yamaha Majesty S - Design

Both the Yamaha NMax 155 and the Yamaha Majesty S have a very sharp, sporty and aggressive design. However, it is the former that appears to be more mature than the latter. Perhaps, one of the reasons behind this is the fact that the NMax 155 has been around in the market for much longer.

The Yamaha NMax 155 features a front apron that has sharp lines and angular design. The black windscreen adds to the appealing look of the maxi-scooter. These two elements together impart the NMax 155 a tall-boy and dominating appearance. The profile is quite sporty courtesy of the floorboard design, the upswept exhaust, and the rear cowl. The rear end has an LED taillight but the design of the cluster isn’t as exciting to look at when you bring the design of the headlight into the equation.

Yamaha NMax 155 vs. Yamaha Majesty S - Dimensions

Aspect Yamaha NMax 155 Yamaha Majesty S Length / Width / Height 1,955 mm / 740 mm / 1,115 mm 2,030 mm / 715 mm / 1,115 mm Seat height 765 mm 795 mm Wheelbase 1,350 mm 1,405 mm Ground clearance 135 mm 90 mm Kerb weight 128 kg 145 kg

The Yamaha Majesty S has a youthful touch to its design. Its front end has a full-LED headlight setup that looks very dynamic. The LED DRLs are like a cherry on top. The black windscreen adds to the visual appeal of the maxi-scooter. The design of the seat that gives an impression of a high-rise tail, while the alloy wheels and the blacked-out side-mounted exhaust ensure that the maxi-scooter maintains the sporty character. Split pillion grab rail, LED taillight and attractive turn signals are the visual highlights at the rear.

Yamaha NMax 155 vs. Yamaha Majesty S - Features

Apart from having a sporty and attractive design, the Yamaha NMax 155 also has various interesting features. For example, it has an LED headlight, LED taillight, high-quality seat, large front pocket that can accommodate a 500 ml water bottle, and large under-seat storage space.

Some of the other features of the Yamaha NMax 155 are:

Digital instrument cluster with an oval design

3D ‘NMax’ logo

Single-piece pillion grab rail

External fuel filler cap

Alloy wheels

Dual disc brakes with dual-channel ABS

Telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear

The Yamaha Majesty S also features an LED headlamp. It has a projector set up for the high beam and a conventional reflector for the low beam. A pair of LED DRLs is also present. The Majesty S also comes with a sporty three-pod semi-digital instrument cluster. The tachometer is in the middle. The tell-tale lights along with the fuel meter are on the left, and on the right side, there is a display that shows information like speedometer, trip meter, clock, etc.

Some of the other interesting features of the Yamaha Majesty S are:

Large under-seat storage space

12V DC socket in the front apron

High-quality aluminium hook

Spacious front pocket - can hold a 500ml water bottle

Front fuel filler cap

Dual disc brakes - 267 mm front, 245 mm rear

Telescopic forks up-front and mono-shock at the rear

Yamaha NMax 155 vs. Yamaha Majesty S - Specifications

Both the maxi-scooters have a 155 cc single-cylinder engine that comes with a fuel-injection system. However, it is the NMax 155 that has an upper hand here because it has Yamaha’s Blue Core and VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technologies.

Aspect Yamaha NMax 155 Yamaha Majesty S Engine type Liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve Liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve Displacement 155 cc 155 cc Bore / Stroke 58 mm / 58.7 mm 58 mm / 58.7 mm Compression ratio 11.0:1 10.5:1 Maximum power 15 PS at 8,000 rpm 15 PS at 7,500 rpm Maximum torque 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm Transmission CVT CVT

Yamaha claims that the NMax 155 is capable of returning fuel efficiency of 49.9 km/l whereas the Majesty S has a lower fuel efficiency of 40 km/l.

Yamaha NMax 155 vs. Yamaha Majesty S - Price

In Japan, the Yamaha NMax 155 is priced at JPY 3,50,000 (INR 2.43 lakh) and is available in three colour options - Vivid Purplish Blue Cocktail, White Metallic, and Matte Gray Metallic. On the other hand, the Yamaha Majesty S retails at JPY 3,45,000 (INR 2.40 lakh) and is available in four colour options - Silky White, Metallic Grey, Metallic Black, and Vivid Yellow. It will reach the showrooms on 10 April 2020, if the prevailing COVID-19 situation permits.

Model Price in JPY Price in INR Yamaha NMax 155 3,50,000 2.43 lakh Yamaha Majesty S 3,45,000 2.40 lakh

While both these Yamaha maxi-scooters are way too pricey for India, in our opinion, the Majesty S has a better chance of succeeding relatively. Which one of these models do you like more, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.

