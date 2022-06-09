Yamaha Motors Enters 2-wheeler EV Leasing in India

Yamaha Motors has entered the 2-wheeler EV leasing in India starting from New Delhi. Its first investment in the capital is with Zypp Electric with the launch of 250 Hero Electric 2-wheelers in the city.

Yamaha leasing company (MBSI) recently announced its entry into the country’s capital - New Delhi with 2-Wheeler Asset Management Services through its Indian company - Moto Business Service India (MBSI), a mobility solutions company. MBSI provides its services for tech startup companies that focus on shared mobility space in India.

MBSI’s mission is to increase the usage of vehicles on shared/rental platforms, create employment opportunities, and contribute to improving people’s quality of life in India. The company aims to generate higher levels of employment for the Indian youth, empower more women to earn their livelihood and support the business growth of mobility platforms with a keen focus on maintaining a cleaner and greener environment in the country, hence the interest in the EV segment is a key focus area for the company.

MBSI will also explore the opportunities to work with last-mile delivery platformers, especially with the companies who are keen on deploying EV 2W/3W. The aim is to push a majority of companies and delivery executives across the country to go electric.

Zypp Electric provides last-mile delivery service to leading E-commerce segments across logistics, groceries, food and pharma sectors making delivery sustainable, attrition free & affordable. With a fleet size of 5,000 electric scooters, Zypp is currently present in Delhi-NCR and plans to expand to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune this year. They are adding 1000-1500 E - vehicles every month with plans to add 1,50,000 EVs to their fleet by 2024.