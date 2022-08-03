Yamaha Launches MotoGP Edition of R15, MT-15, Aerox & RayZR

Yamaha has introduced an exciting line-up of 2022 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition models. These models include the YZF-R15M, the MT-15 V2.0, the Aerox 155 and the RayZR 125 Fi. They will be available at all the premium Blue Square outlets.

The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition, motorcycle model range – YZF-R15M & MT-15 V2.0 showcases the Yamaha MotoGP branding on the tank shrouds, the fuel tank and side panels, outlining its Racing background. Whereas the AEROX 155 and the RayZR Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition gets Yamaha MotoGP branding on the overall body.

The strong background of Yamaha’s excitement in India that started with the R Series, FZ Series and MT Series testifies Yamaha’s commitment of offering two wheelers that live up to the global spirit of Yamaha Racing. Further to stimulate its growth, Yamaha aims to strengthen the global image of excitement, style, and sportiness by offering MotoGP inspired Editions in the future as well.