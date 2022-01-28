Yamaha FZS 25 Now Available in Two New Colour Options

In accordance with its brand strategy, ‘The Call of the Blue’, India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. has announced an exciting update for its existing range of the 250cc streetfighter, the FZS 25 model.

The Yamaha FZS 25 is now available in two new colour options - Matte Copper and Matte Black. On the other hand, the FZ 25 model will continue to be sold in the existing Racing Blue and Metallic Black paint schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies, said:

Since its launch, the FZ 25 model range has gained immense popularity in the premium segment, as it offers the perfect balance of urban commuting and touring. In line with Yamaha's commitment to consistently excite its customers, we have launched the new colour schemes for the FZS 25 model variant, to further build on its popularity. Going forward, under ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand strategy, the company will continue to offer more excitement to its target audience as a part of its commitment to India.

The FZ 25 model range continues to be powered by a 249cc air-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder engine that makes a maximum power of 20.8 PS at 8000rpm and a maximum torque of 20.1 Nm at 6000rpm. The bikes also get attractive features like Multi-Function Negative LCD Instrument Cluster, LED Day Time Running Lamp, Class D Bi-Functional LED Headlight, Under cowling, Side Stand with Engine Cut-off Switch, and Dual-Channel ABS.