Yamaha FZ-X Exhaust Note Revealed Ahead of Launch - VIDEO

The new Yamaha FZ-X is expected to be launched in India on 18 June. We do have an idea about the upcoming motorcycle’s specs and thanks to the previous spy shots, most of the key design elements have also been revealed. Now we have come across a video that has captured the exhaust note of the new Yamaha FZ-X.

The video begins by showing the “FZ-X” logo on the motorcycle’s fuel tank. Moving forward, although the entire bike isn’t visible, parts such as the blacked-out exhaust, rear tyre hugger, side body panel with “Yamaha” sticker, dual-purpose rear tyre, and a portion of the orange fuel tank, seat, and pillion grab rail can be seen.

The new Yamaha FZ-X is then fired up. The exhaust note seems to have a decent volume at idle revs, which is alright and suits the motorcycle. As the revs are increased, it becomes more prominent but not too loud as to get annoying. We feel that it would sound better while riding, especially when the motorcycle is being pushed to its limits.

Powering the upcoming Yamaha FZ-X would a 149cc single-cylinder engine. We have already experienced this motor on the Yamaha FZ-Fi where it produces 12.4 PS of max power at 7250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. Yamaha is expected to keep these output figures unchanged for the new FZ-X.

In terms of features, the new Yamaha FZ-X will have a round LED headlamp with a blacked-out portion for a sportier look. The engine, exhaust, and alloy wheels will be finished in black as well. The motorcycle will come with a single-piece tube-type handlebar that will provide an upright riding stance. The new FZ-X will be running on dual-purpose tyres. For the suspension, it will have a pair of right-side-up forks at the front and a monoshock at the back. We also expect Yamaha to provide a fully digital instrument cluster and a single-channel ABS.

