New Yamaha Ray ZR Hybrid Series Revealed, Launch Soon

During the online launch presentation of the new Yamaha FZ-X, the Japanese two-wheeler giant had also revealed the new Yamaha Ray ZR Hybrid series that includes two models - the standard Ray ZR and the Ray ZR Street Rally edition. Both scooters are expected to be launched in the Indian market soon.

One of the highlight features of the upcoming Yamaha Ray ZR Hybrid scooters, as the name suggests, will be the Hybrid System that the company has also incorporated in the newly launched Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid. There will be a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system that newly adopts the Hybrid System wherein the SMG functions as an electric motor to give a power assist when you accelerate from a stop, thereby, reducing the insecurity caused by the wobble during start-outs in tandem riding or during uphill climbs. About 3 seconds after starting, or when the throttle is cut back or the engine rpm exceeds the prescribed level, the Power Assist function is cancelled.

Also Read: New Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Launched in India

Powering the new Yamaha Ray ZR Hybrid series will be the same 125cc single-cylinder engine that also powers the new Fascino 125 Hybrid where it has been tuned to produce 8.2 PS of max power at 6500 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm. We are expecting to see the same output figures in the new Ray ZR Hybrid scooters.

The new Yamaha Ray ZR Hybrid scooters will also come equipped with Bluetooth connectivity. Some of the other features will include a new LED headlamp and updated graphics and decals to lure in more buyers. Yamaha will also introduce a bunch of new colour options with the upcoming models. The Standard variant will be available in Racing Blue, Reddish Yellow Cocktail, Matte Red Metallic, Cyan Blue, and Metallic Black paint options. The Street Rally edition will have Matte Green and Matte Orange colour options. In terms of hardware, the suspension and braking setups are likely to remain the same as that of the current model.

While Yamaha hasn’t announced an exact launch date, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the new Yamaha Ray ZR Hybrid series at the dealerships soon. Details regarding its price, specs, and variants are expected to be revealed in the near future.