Perfect Riders, a Yamaha dealership in Bengaluru, is offering the R15 V3.0 in multiple custom colour schemes. Being different than the stock colour options, they provide a unique styling to the Yamaha R15 V3.0.

These custom colour schemes have been created by the Yamaha dealer itself. First is a glossy red colour option with black decals and alloy wheels. This combination somewhat makes the sporty character of the Yamaha R15 V3.0 more prominent. We also have a black-gold colour option which has a matte finish. It features black base paint with gold graphics and fonts. It has gold alloy wheels to match the overall theme.

Another interesting custom colour scheme for the Yamaha R15 V3.0 is a combination of greenish-yellow and blue. It seems to be inspired by motorsport racing as it has stickers of multiple brands who have a connection with the racing world. It has blue alloy wheels with stylish pin-striping. This custom colour scheme is quite different from the other options.

If customers have a colour combination of their own in mind, they can discuss the same with these Yamaha dealers and they should be able to work on that. Also, all these multiple custom colour schemes for the Yamaha R15 V3.0 are registered with the concerned RTOs by the Yamaha dealers only. So customers should be able to enjoy their unique R15 V3.0s with peace of mind. The bikes in custom colour schemes have no changes with respect to the specifications or features.

The BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0 was launched in December last year. It recently got its first price hike. It is available in 3 colour options that come at different prices:

Colour option Price* Thunder Grey INR 1,45,800 Racing Blue INR 1,46,900 Dark Knight INR 1,47,900

*Ex-showroom, Delhi